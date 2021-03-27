Two Mandaue brgys tasked to maintain 2 eco-friendly projects

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Two eco-friendly projects or environment-friendly projects initiated by the Mandaue City government have been turned over to their respective barangays today, March 26.

Mayor Jonas Cortes together with city officials turned over the Butuanon River Viewing Deck project and the Eco-fence project to the barangay officials of Ibabao Estancia and Umapad respectively.

With this, these barangays will maintain these projects.

The Viewing Deck is part of the pilot area of the city’s Green Corridor master plan along the Butuanon River.

The public could visit the Viewing Deck but they are encouraged to maintain the cleanliness of the area.

In addition to eco wardens, the barangay was also instructed to designate personnel there to monitor and make sure that cleanliness will be observed.

Echavez assured that they would continue cleaning the area and would encourage constituents to do the same.

Look: Portion of Mandaue Green Learning area in Umapad turned into containerized garden

Aside from the Viewing Deck, the completed second phase Butuanon River Eco-fence project was also turned over by Cortes, City officials, and Mandaue City Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Steven Yu to Umapad Barangay Captain Nelson Rubio Sr.

The Eco-fence project is a partnership of the local government with MCCI.

It was installed on the side of the Butuanon to prevent informal settlers from living in the 3-meter easement from the river and prevent people from throwing garbage into the river.

Cortes said the projects reflect the effort of the city to support of the Mandauehanons and private sector to make the city more sustainable.

Cortes said that the turnover of the two projects was part of the city’s celebration of Earth Hour tomorrow, March 27.

/dbs

Related stories

Mandaue City to replenish barangay funds

Discipline zones set up in some Mandaue barangays