Aside from Battle of Mactan, Lapu to also host Quincentennial-related events

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – Aside from the upcoming celebration of the 500th anniversary of the Victory at Mactan, the Lapu-Lapu City government is also preparing to host some activities related to the 500 Years of Christianity (YOC).

Cindi Chan, the chairperson of the City Tourism Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (TCHAC), said that on April 13, 2021, in the morning, a Triduum Mass will be held at the Virgen de la Regla (VDR) National Shrine.

She said that during the mass, 100 adult individuals, from Lapu-Lapu City and Minglanilla town, will also be baptized, take their first communion and confirmation.

Chan said that the activity will be attended by the Papal Nuncio of the Philippines, Archbishop Charles John Brown.

In the afternoon, at around 1 p.m., a motorcade of the miraculous image of the Sr. Sto. Niño will also take place, to be led by the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño.

From Mandaue City, the motorcade will pass through the first bridge, right turn to Barangay Poblacion, pass through the VDR National Shrine, straight to Barangay Looc, Babag, to Cordova town, then go straight to Barangay Marigondon, Agus, Maribago, Soong, Mactan, Ibo, Pusok, Pajo, and return to Mandaue City.

Chan also urged devotees and parishes to prepare an altar and flaglets along the motorcade route to show their devotion to Sr. Sto. Niño.

“Mandaue maggikan ang Sto. Nino, then moagi sa old bridge, then mohapit kadiyot lang sa Birhen sa Regla, then adto na dayon sa Cordova and sa Circumferential Road nato,” Chan said.

In the evening, the Archdiocese of Cebu will also hold a religious concert entitled “Musica Sacra” at the Liberty Shrine in Barangay Mactan. /rcg