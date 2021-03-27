Labella convenes CMB to work on rehab of coastal areas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Edgardo Labella has convened members of the Cebu City Coastline Management Board (CMB) to discuss the need to already work on the planned rehabilitation of the city’s coastal areas.

In his Memorandum No. 2021-146 which he issued on March 25, Labella said that the city is tasked to preserve the local ecosystem pursuant to Cebu City Ordinance No. 1988 as amended by Ordinance Nos. 1995 and 2307.

He designated Vice Mayor Michael Rama as CMB chairperson on his behalf. Its members include Councilors Eduardo Rama, Jr. and Raymond Alvin Garcia, City Health Department officer-in-charge Jeffrey Ibones, and City Environment and Natural Resources (CENRO) head Editha Peros among others.

Labella has directed board members to identify ways on how to improve coastal areas in the city.

“Ang Coastal Management Board motabang kanato pag-improve sa environment along coastal areas, promote sa peace and order didto, ug paghimo og livelihood opportunities alang sa mga lumulupyo sa atong coastal barangays,” said Labella.

(The Coastal Management Board will help improve our environment along the coastal areas, promote peace and order, and provide livelihood opportunities for coastal barangay residents.)

The CMB is tasked to draft a Coastline Management Plan (CMP) that will serve as basis for the implementation of programs to address concerns like sanitation, peace and order, illegal squatting, and illegal drugs.

CMD is to coordinate with the coastal barangays of Inayawan, Cogon Pardo, Basak Pardo, Basak San Nicolas, Mambaling, Duljo-Fatima, Sawang Calero, Suba, Pasil, Ermita, Mabolo, San Roque, Tinago, Tejero, Sto. Niño, and Carreta in the implementation of these projects.

“Tan-aw nako usa ni sa mga butang nga dili nato angay mapasagdan samtang nag-atubang kita og laing mga challenges sa atong tugkaran taliwa sa pandemiya,” said the mayor.

(Ensuring the cleanliness of our surroundings is one of the concerns that we should not take for granted while we are faced with several other challenges during the pandemic.)

Earlier, Labella ordered the creation of the Coastal Management Task Force to lead the city’s coastal cleanup activities.

For the first time since he assumed office in July 2019, Labella asked CMB to already draft the city’s CMP. / dcb