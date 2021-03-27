100 cyclists to join ‘Earth Hour ride’ in Mandaue City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — At least 100 cyclists are expected to ride along Mandaue City’s 13.2 kilometer-bicycle route starting at 7:30 p.m. today, March 27 as part of the city’s celebration of Earth Hour.

The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) earlier announced 13.2 kilometer bicycle route for the activity that would help further boost the city’s energy conservation campaign.

Jumao-as said according to the organizer, 100 cyclists would be expected to participate in the event, but they would be still be expecting more cyclists to join because there would be no registration needed to join the event.

He said though there would be two cyclists who would lead the way, they would also deploy additional traffic enforcers to make sure that cyclists would travel on the installed protected bike lanes and could not cause traffic.

The Earth Hour cycling activity will start and will end in Parkmall at Ouano Avenue in the Mandaue Reclamation Area.

Read: Two Mandaue brgys tasked to maintain 2 eco-friendly projects

Yesterday, March 26, two eco-friendly projects, the Butuanon River Viewing Deck and Eco-Fence were turned over by the city government to the barangay officials Ibabao-estancia and Umapad respectively, which was also part of the city’s celebration of Earth Hour.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said that in a small way we could do something for our environment.

“Usa sad na (cycling activity) nga dili sad kaayo ta magdependent sa mga sakyanan nga nakakuan (cause) og aso, smog niya at the same time kaning pagbike bitaw exercise man ni nato. Ang main gyud kuan (purpose) ana nga not to pollute the environment. Mao lage sa gikaingon ko na gagmay’ng tabang pero dako na kaayo og epekto. Wala man tingali dako nga nagsugod og dako diretso,” said Cortes.

(That is (cycling activity) one way to not be dependent on vehicles that gives off smoke, causes smog and at the same time cycling is an exercise for us. The main purpose of the activity is not to pollute the environment. Like the saying goes a small help can cause a big effect. I think that if you start something it does not grow big immediately.)

/dbs

Related Stories

Look: Portion of Mandaue Green Learning area in Umapad turned into containerized garden

Meet Cebu cycling’s camera magnet, Joanna Gairanod

These unique bicycles are turning heads in Cebu