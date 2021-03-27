100 cyclists to join ‘Earth Hour ride’ in Mandaue City

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | March 27,2021 - 01:31 PM
Cyclists use the bicycle lane in Mandaue City. A cycling event which will traverse the bicycle route or the areas with bicycle lanes in Mandaue City will be held today at 7:30 p.m.

A cycling activity to be participated by at least 100 cyclists, will be held in Mandaue City at 7:30 p.m. today, March 26, to mark Earth Hour. | CDN Digital file photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — At least 100 cyclists are expected to ride along Mandaue City’s 13.2 kilometer-bicycle route starting at 7:30 p.m. today, March 27 as part of the city’s celebration of Earth Hour.

The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) earlier announced 13.2 kilometer bicycle route for the activity that would help further boost the city’s energy conservation campaign. 

Jumao-as said according to the organizer, 100 cyclists would be expected to participate in the event, but they would be still be expecting more cyclists to join because there would be no registration needed to join the event.

He said though there would be two cyclists who would lead the way, they would also deploy additional traffic enforcers to make sure that cyclists would travel on the installed protected bike lanes and could not cause traffic.

The Earth Hour cycling activity will start and will end in Parkmall at Ouano Avenue in the Mandaue Reclamation Area.

This is the bicycle route in Mandaue City for the "Earth Hour" ride where at least 100 cyclists will bike around the 13.2 km bicycle lane route. |screen grab from TEAM video

Yesterday, March 26, two eco-friendly projects, the Butuanon River Viewing Deck and Eco-Fence were turned over by the city government  to the barangay officials Ibabao-estancia and Umapad respectively, which was also part of the city’s celebration of Earth Hour.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said that in a small way we could do something for our environment.

“Usa sad na (cycling activity) nga dili sad kaayo ta magdependent sa mga sakyanan nga nakakuan (cause) og aso, smog niya at the same time kaning pagbike bitaw exercise man ni nato. Ang main gyud kuan (purpose) ana nga not to pollute the environment. Mao lage sa gikaingon ko na gagmay’ng tabang pero dako na kaayo og epekto. Wala man tingali dako nga nagsugod og dako diretso,” said Cortes.

(That is (cycling activity) one way to not be dependent on vehicles that gives off smoke, causes smog  and at the same time cycling is an exercise for us. The main purpose of the activity is not to pollute the environment. Like the saying goes a small help can cause a big effect. I think that if you start something it does not grow big immediately.)

