In Boljoon, 80-year-old man stabs, wounds 40-year-old son

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An 80-year-old man stabbed and wounded his 40-year-old son during a drinking spree at a neighbor’s house on March 26 in Sitio Danao, Barangay El Pardo, Boljoon town in southern Cebu.

Gaudencio Gantalao surrendered to barangay tanods after stabbing his son, Roger Gantalao at the back with a knife at past 7 p.m. on Friday, said Police Staff Sergeant Erwin Oyao, investigator of the Boljoon Police Station in a phone interview.

Roger was rushed to Julio Cardinal Hospital in Dalaguete town in southern Cebu by his wife, but he was later transferred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center where he was later reported to be in stable condition.

Investigation showed that Gaudencio and Roger were attending a gathering in a neighbor’s house and were having a drinking spree when the former suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed Roger in the back.

Oyao said that Gaudencio must have held a grudge against his son a week after they had an argument during a drinking spree last Saturday, March 20, where Roger allegedly threw a glass at Gaudencio.

“Kining amahan ug anak, naa na ni silay panagbangi. In fact, last Saturday, nag atubang ni sila sa barangay kay kining anak kuno gilabayan ni sya og baso, unya gikiha niya sa barangay unya nag settle sila didto. Then gabie, nag inom man ang amahan ug ang anak unya na recall siguro niya ang nahitabo, iyang gidunggab,” Oyao said.

(The father and son had a argued and fought. In fact, last Saturday, they faced each other in the barangay [hall] because the father complained to the barangay that his son threw a glass at him during a drinking session. They, however, settled their differences at the barangay. Then last night, while they were having a drinking session with their neighbors, Gaudencio must have recalled what happened to them last Saturday and so he stabbed Roger.)

When Oyao asked whether his son was the eldest or youngest, Gaudencio said he could not remember because he had 14 children.

Oyao also said that Gaudencio did not show any remorse for what he did.

Gaudencio told Oyao that his son was a “troublesome” (“badlungon”) son.

Oyao also said that they had reached out to the family and were waiting for their reply on whether to pursue a case against Gaudencio.

The policeman, however, said that regardless of what the family would do, the police would still file parricide charges against Gaudencio.

Gaudencio was detained at the Boljoon Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.

/dbs

Related stories

Borbon attack: Jealous man kills live-in partner’s mother, wounds her father

Badly decomposed body found in Tabuelan