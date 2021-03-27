Let this PWD cyclist from Lapu-Lapu inspire you today

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Life is full of surprises.

It has its beautiful way of turning bad things to good ones.

This story tells us about how a simple barangay volunteer and cyclist radiated inspiration to the people around him.

Meet Artemio Enario, 34, a barangay volunteer worker in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City and a PWD (person with disability) cyclist.

Yes, you read that right, he is a PWD, who bikes not just on the easy roads in Cebu.

It was four years ago when Enario when his leg was amputated due to a tetanus infection.

He said it was the time of his life that he thought he could never ride on a bike again.

“16 years old pa ko nagbike na gyud ko. Gipadayon nako bisan PWD na ko kay ganahan gyud ko magbike. Malingaw ko makakita og mga bag-ong lugar ug dala na sad exercise,” he said

(I was still 16 years old when I already learned to ride the bicycle. I continued biking even if I was already a PWD because I really liked to bike. I enjoyed seeing new places and that also includes as an exercise for me.)

He admits that cycling with only one leg is a handful, but there is nothing more satisfying for him than to push himself to ride and reach one destination at a time.

Read: Meet Cebu cycling’s camera magnet, Joanna Gairanod

Enario often rides to Busay and other neighboring towns.

With his skill and determination, many are in awe of Enario, one of which is Arnold Ortega Fiestas, the man behind Cebu Bisikleta Shots.

Fiestas shared with CDN Digital that he gave Enario a helmet as a gift of appreciation for inspiring not just him, but many others.

“Gitagaan nako na sya (og) helmet kay na inspire sad ko sa iyaha,” Fiestas said.

(I gave him a helmet because he inspired me.)

This story goes to show that if there is a will there will always be a way.

Keep going, Artemio, CDN Digital will always be rooting for you!

/dbs

