CEBU CITY, Philippines— CDN Digital’s Lockdown: A break from the outbreak is back for its year 2!

And what better way to start this new season than by celebrating all the empowered women out there.

Last Friday, March 26, the episode was titled “Woman Up: Cebuanas share how they make it happen.”

The episode was graced by three powerful and empowered Cebuanas who shared some of their knowledge on how women could make a mark of their own.

Charmaine de Leon is behind start-ups here in Cebu like the Sugbo Mercado, The Market, and Street Food. She was joined by Jenny Lea Menchavez, the junior executive director of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. – Dolores Aboitiz Children’s Fund, and Paula Jude Chua, a Cebuana entrepreneur — owner and managing director of Pixie Dust Creation, a Cebu-based PR firm, and executive vice president (EVP) of JCI-Zugbuana.

The episode tackled how these women made it to the top and how they managed to get through life’s challenges.

One of the topics tackled was how women could rise above an occasion.

“I cannot imagine if there’s anything more than self-love. It really starts with ourselves, because what will we give to others if we don’t do that,” said Menchavez.

With self-love, a woman still needs her own tools or support in achieving the paramount of success.

And Chua shared, who her best support system, is in this very busy world.

“The important tool for me right now is my husband. It is an advantage because my husband supports me very much, he is behind me in whatever I do and he lets me be,” she said.

Loving oneself and getting more love from the people around you is enough to get out there and make your own mark.

No matter the consequence, learn to be confident and make your own stand.

Just like what De Leon said in the interview, “don’t ever let anyone dull your shine… You know what it means for me is basically don’t shy away from things just because you think you are going to hurt a man’s ego, go shy away from things just because you think you are a woman and can’t do this.”

Us women are tougher than we think, we may see the world differently from time to time, but one thing is for sure, you can do the things that excite and make you feel empowered.

/dbs

