Final leg of Danao MTB draws record 422 racers, Surban goes for jugular

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A record cast of 422 riders will strut their wares in the final leg of the “Race Against Drugs & Bike To Stay Healthy Against Covid” organized by the Danao City Sports Commission (DCSC) Cycling Team on March 28, 2021, in Barangay Sandayong Sur in Danao City, northern Cebu.

DCSC chief and Philcycling Vice President Oscar “Boying” Rodriguez Jr. told CDN Digital that tomorrow’s number of participants is at an all-time high, breaking the previous record of 370 racers who competed in the second leg.

Most of the riders will be joining in the newbie division, with 146 riders while 58 are seeing action in the youth (13-16 years old) category. Some 52 riders are competing in the juniors (17-18 years old) class.

The under-23 men’s category attracted 44 riders while 43 are in the 23-24 years old category, and 35 in the masters’ (35-years old and above) division. The 50-59 years old bracket has 13 competitors while seven riders combined have enlisted in the 60-above and e-bike groups.

The elite division will have six riders composed of leading contender Niño Surban and Jessiedel Arnado, Jorice Mark Zabate, Clifford Piñosa, Sueping Ombay, and Rande Carbonera.

The women’s division, on the other hand, will have 18 competitors. Shagne Yaoyao, the leading contender in the division, will be joining tomorrow’s race alongside Pamela Jane and Lucille Ruiz, Anjie Costan, Ruby Carilla, Jelian Pitogo, Alianah Velasco, and Britney Shane Sasing.

Cash prizes and trophies will go to the winning riders in each category. /rcg