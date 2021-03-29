COVID-19 hits former President Joseph Estrada

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Joseph Estrada has tested positive for COVID-19, his son, former Senator Jinggoy Estrada said on Monday.

“Nais ko pong ipaalam sa inyo na ang aking ama, na si dating pangulong Joseph Estrada, ay isinugod namin sa ospital kagabi sa kadahilanan ng panghihina ng kanyang katawan,” Estrada said in a Facebook post.

(I want to inform you that my father, former President Joseph Estrada, was rushed to hospital last night due to body weakness.)

“Na-diagnose na po siya na positibo sa covid 19,” he added.

(He was diagnosed to be positive for COVID-19.)

The former president, who also served as Manila mayor, was last listed in stable condition, according to his son.