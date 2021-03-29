Meat-free meals from Cebu’s first favorite this Holy Week

Part of the traditions of the Roman Catholic religion is to be mindful of the meals they eat during Lent — a time for three spiritual practices: fasting, prayer and almsgiving.

Abstaining from meat on Holy Week, especially on Fridays, is one of the ways Roman Catholics fast.

Some people also give up something for Lent aside from fasting on meals, such as no mobile phones or gadgets, no television, no social media and no spending time outdoors.

Observing Lent does not necessarily mean that you will not be able to eat food — you only have to stay away from eating meat.

You can still enjoy your meals by adding alternatives to your diet such as fish and vegetables — recipes that are healthy for you and your family.

It’s a good thing, Cebu’s first favorite, Orange Brutus, has prepared a meatless menu for us this Holy Week that we can order and have it delivered straight to our homes for a safe Holy Week 2021 celebration.

1. Sizzling Fish Fillet

Orange Brutus’ boneless fish fillet is battered and fried until golden brown to give you that extra crunchy goodness.

It is also topped with Orange Brutus’ signature brown gravy served on a sizzling platter with rice and vegetable sidings.

This Orange Brutus favorite is a classic meal for the Cebuanos that offers a sizzling twist to the crunchy fish fillet — a healthy yet a tasty meal all year round.

Try these delicious meat-free offerings — Fish Filletious, Sizzling Fish Fillet and Vegetable Lumpia — and you can even add to the flavorsome lineup, Orange Brutus’ classic vegetable sidings as additional order to the menu.

2. Vegetable Lumpia

When it comes to vegetables, it might not be everyone’s first choice especially when you serve them to kids, but you will be amazed at how a simple meal can make your day when it is wrapped in lumpia wrapper!

Orange Brutus’ Vegetable Lumpia is both nutritious and flavorful for those, who want to avoid meat this Lent. The assorted fresh vegetables wrapped in lumpia wrapper is fried to perfect crispiness and served with rice.

3. Fish Filletious

If you want to watch your diet too, Orange Brutus’ has a hearty and delectable fish fillet burger that offers the same crunchy delicious taste of the Sizzling Fish Fillet but without the rice!

For those mindful of their nutritional intake, you can also add an extra egg to your Fish Filletious.

All these healthy yet meat-free offerings are available at Orange Brutus as it joins the Catholic Church from abstaining from meat as part of the observance of this solemn occasion

Try these delicious meat-free offerings — Fish Filletious, Sizzling Fish Fillet and Vegetable Lumpia — and you can even add to the flavorsome lineup, Orange Brutus’ classic vegetable sidings as additional order to the menu.

You can also try their refreshing drinks to quench your thirst this summer.

It is going to be a sizzling month after this Lenten Season so look forward to the summer with what Orange Brutus has in store for you, follow them on facebook or visit https://orangebrutus.com.

/dbs

Related Story

Order your delicious meals with Orange Brutus delivery