1,360 beneficiaries from 3 Cebu towns receive DSWD-7’s P10K livelihood aid

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 1,360 beneficiaries of the P10,000 livelihood assistance from the three towns of Cebu province are encouraged to use the money for its intended purpose.

Rebecca Geamala, Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7), said that they released the regional agency’s P10,000 Livelihood Assistance Grant (LAG) to these beneficiaires from the municipalities of Balamban, Tuburan and Asturias on March 24.

LAG is a recovery and rehabilitation program under the Bayanihan 2 Social Amelioration Program (SAP). It was implemented through the agency’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

Geamala said that the grant would serve as a startup capital of the businesses, which were affected by the pandemic, of these beneficiaries

With the 1,360 beneficiaries, she said that the disbursed amount had already reached P13 million.

Leah Quintana, information officer of DSWD-7, also said that beneficiaries of the program were those who received the SAP 1 and 2, with small livelihoods that were affected by the pandemic.

Quintana said that DSWD-7 would monitor the beneficiaries, who were given seven days after receipt to liquidate the assistance to ensure that it was used for its purpose.

Today, March 29, 2021, around 200 individuals have also benefited from the program in Carcar city during their payout.

