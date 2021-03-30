Surban, Yaoyao rule Danao MTB race

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Niño Surban and Shagne Yaoyao completed their domination of the three-leg “Race Against Drugs & Bike To Stay Healthy Against Covid” by ruling the final leg of the mountain bike (MTB) race last Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Barangay Sandayong Sur, Danao City, northern Cebu.

Surban topped the elite division while Yaoyao ruled the women’s division of the final leg, which attracted 457 riders.

The Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) silver medalist Surban finished the race in 31 minutes and 41 seconds to emerge as the inaugural champion in the elite division.

He ended up with a total of 30 points after dominating all three legs.

His runners up in the overall standings were Jessiedel Arnado (27 points) and Jorice Zabate (23).

Yaoyao, on the other hand, clocked in 30:24 to rule the women’s division.

She, too, emerged as the overall champion in the division after finishing with 30 points.

Pamela Jane Ruiz settled for second place (26 points) while Lucille Ruiz placed third with a total of 17 points.

Other winners were Romeo Fabian Jr. (men’s under-23), Reneer Hinampas (juniors 17-18), Khalil Sanchez (youth 13-16), Jessie Sanchez (35-above), Jeffrey Silvano (23-24 years old), Alvin Maglasang (60-above), Nilo Barbalose (50-59), Randolf Lee (newbie), Eulogio Yu (E-bike), and Niño Jhay Benedict Gungob (kids category).

