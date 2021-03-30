7,200 doses of Sinovac vaccines arrive in Region 7

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Central Visayas on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, received another shipment of COVID-19 vaccines.

Twelve boxes of CoronaVac containing a total of 7,200 doses arrived at the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) at 7:40 a.m.

This batch of CoronaVac, the COVID-19 vaccine brand manufactured by China’s Sinovac Biotech, is Central Visayas’ share of the 1 million doses the Philippine government procured and delivered on Monday, March 29.

These were immediately transported to the cold-storage facility within the compound of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7).

This is the fifth shipment of COVID-19 vaccines sent to Central Visayas.

DOH-7 spokesperson Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, in earlier interviews, said they are expecting a total of additional 21,600 doses of CoronaVac vaccine, including the 7,200 that arrived on Tuesday, to augment Central Visayas’ supply.

