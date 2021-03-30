Two alleged NPA members killed in NegOr

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Of the 11 who were arrested in separate operations conducted by the Regional Intelligence Unit in Central Visayas (RIU-7) on March 29, 2021 in line with the anniversary of the National People’s Army (NPA), two were killed by operatives in Santa Catalina, Negros Oriental.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Ricky Delelis, chief of RIU-7, the two who were killed were Alfredo Banquel and a still unidentified person, both believed to be members of the NPA.

Delelis said the Special Action Force and Intelligence Unit of the Philippine National Police (PNP) were going to serve a warrant of arrest on Banquel when they were shot at first by the latter. Thus, an encounter happened.

Delelis said that during the encounter, some alleged NPA members were able to escape. He further said that they confiscated long and short firearms, which they believe were used by the group.

“During the implementation of a search warrant, they were able to shoot first at our operating team. That’s why ang ginawa ng ating mga kasamahan duon ay syempre ipinag tanggol ang kanilang sarili upang sa ganun naman ay ma protesksyonan nila, lalong lalo na ang team natin,” said Delelis.

Meanwhile, one of the 11 arrested individuals in the one-day operation who had a pending warrants of arrest was the top 10 most wanted individual at the regional level, Evangeline Ricana Parba, who is from Sitio Labsalex, Salvador Extension in Barangay Labangon in Cebu City. She, too, has a pending case on illegal drugs.

Also, the number sixth most wanted person in the provincial level, Vincent Gregorio Granada, was arrested during the operation. Granada is a resident of Mabini in Poro Island in Camotes, Cebu, who has a pending statutory rape case.

Adonis Sugano, who is from Katipunan street in Barangay Mansasa in Tagbilaran Bohol, was also arrested for an illegal drug case.

Among those arrested was Rico Pastor, a resident of Purok Bayabas in Compostela, Cebu, who has a pending statutory rape case and is allegedly part of the Alvaro drug group.

Edomart Espedilla, who is facing a sexual assault and is a member of Nilo Quirante Drug Group, was also apprehended together with Arjun Degamo, a member of Joel Paca criminal gang. He also has a pending drug case.

Delelis added that it took them weeks to know the whereabouts of these arrested suspects who have standing warrants of arrests in Central Visayas.

Read more: Criminal, administrative cases filed against arrested Carmen Intel officer

/bmjo