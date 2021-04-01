KCS Computer Specialists ready for the tough grind in VisMin Super League

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the much-awaited tipoff of the inaugural Pilipinas VisMin Super League approaches, veteran coach Mike Reyes said his main focus now is preparing his boys’ stamina and endurance since the KCS Computer Specialists Cebu City will be playing for five straight days starting April 9.

Reyes, the current head coach of the Southwestern University-Phinma (SWU-Phinma) Cobras, revealed that they will open their campaign on April 9 which is the league’s opening day, and four consecutive nights thereafter.

For Reyes, each player of their 15-man roster needs to contribute if they are to win their assignments.

“Yes I am confident with my team, but so far, sa schedule eh, that’s what is going to happen as we compete. We need to get in shape even more because we are scheduled to play for five days straight,” Reyes told CDN Digital.

The Specialists will go up against stacked teams MJAS Zenith Talisay City Aquastars, Tubigon Bohol Mariners, Siquijor Mystics, Tabogon Voyagers, and the Dumaguete City Warriors in the elimination round.

“Everybody must contribute, all 15 players, that is the only solution to sustain these five straight days of games,” added Reyes. “I think the presence of many veteran players in other teams will be their advantage. Ang dami talaga and for me, the team with the best condition given the short time of the training camp will have the advantage.”

The Specialists will open their campaign against the Mystics which is bannered by Ryan Buenafe, the former Meralco Bolt and Zamboanga Valiente forward, and former ZNO Eagle in the Thailand Basketball Super League, Mike Calomot.

Reyes also revealed that they are only about 45% ready for their grueling campaign ahead since they still need to address numerous concerns with the team.

However, he reassured their fans and supporters that they already found the best solution to cover the lapses before tipoff.

“We are 45% ready because there are still lots of things we have not tackled. Sa dami ng dapat gawin, I decided to focus on the most important things instead of tackling everything and that is where we found the progress,” Reyes said.

Despite the odds stacked against them, Reyes remains hopeful of his team’s title chances based on the huge improvement of his players.

The Specialists is comprised of ex-PBA guard Christopher Exciminiano, Al Francis Tamsi, Gryann Mendoza, Jonel Bonganciso, Michole Salceda Sorela, Bernie Bregondo, Jeffrey Ryan Ongteco, Phil Mercader, Joseph Nalos, Rhaffy Octobre, Monic Soliva, Dyll Roncal, Shaquille Imperial, Gileant Delator, and Steve Castro.

Reyes’ assistant coaches are Vince Malinao Urot, Bong Begontes, and Jacques Bautista. /rcg