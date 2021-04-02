One killed, two injured in Malabuyoc motorcycle collision

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 28-year-old motorcycle driver died while two others were badly injured in a motorcycle collision that happened along the national highway in Barangay Armeña in the southwestern Cebu town of Malabuyoc early Thursday morning, April 1, 2021.

The fatality was identified by Malabuyoc Police as June Kevin Quiñanola, while those injured were Elvira Quiñanola, the victim’s mother, and Jerome Monsanto, 34, the driver of the other motorcycle who was said to be drunk at the time of the accident.

According to Police Corproal Abel Fuentes, the desk officer of Malabuyoc Police Station, the motorcycle driven by Kevin with her back rider, Elvira, was traversing along the national highway, heading south when the accident happened. In the opposite lane was Monsanto, who was allegedly intoxicated while driving north bound.

Fuentes said Monsanto reportedly encroached the opposite lane when he overtook a passenger bus and hit Quiñanola’s motorcycle that was cruising at a moderate speed.

Due to impact, Fuentes said that the three were thrown off their respective motorcycles, all sustaining major injuries.

The Malabuyoc Municipal Risk Reduction and Disaster Management Office immediately rescued the three and brought them to Malabuyoc District Hospital. However, Kevin was declared dead on arrival. The two others were referred to separate hospitals in Cebu City for further medication.

Fuentes said the area where the incident happened was an accident-prone. In fact, he said this is already the third accident that occurred in the area this year.

“Pa straight na siya, maong ang mga tawo diha, kusog kusog sad magpadagan,” Fuentes added.

(The road there is straight and wide, which is why many drive fast in that road.)

As of this posting, the two injured individuals are still under medication. Fuentes said that they are still uncertain what are the current conditions of the two as they continue to coordinate with the families.

Kevin and Elvira Quiñanola were residents of Barangay Legaspi in Alegria town, Cebu. Monsanto is a resident of Sitio Lala-o, Barangay Montañeza in Malabuyoc.

