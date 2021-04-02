Nietes, Carillo promise exciting April 3 fight in Dubai

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four division world champion and longest-reigning Filipino boxing world champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes and his opponent, Pablo Carillo of Colombia displayed mutual respect from each other after they faced personally for the first time before their fight tomorrow (April 3, 2021) in Dubai, UAE.

Nietes will end his two-year hiatus by facing Carillo for the vacant WBO international super flyweight title in the undercard of Carl Frampton-Jamie Herring world title showdown.

In the final presser last April 1, 2021, Nietes expressed his gratitude and excitement to step inside the ring once again.

“I’m so happy and excited that finally for the first time since 2018 I will be able to get back in the ring and fight. This is the best time to come back with the guidance of D4G Promotions and MTK Global,” Nietes was quoted in an article from D4G Promotions website.

Read: Edmund Villamor says Nietes is well-prepared vs Colombian foe

“Pablo is a good guy and he knows how to fight, but this will be an exciting performance from me. The pandemic and COVID don’t hinder my dreams to continue in boxing. I have been given this opportunity and I want to win it and then fight the world champions in the super-flyweight division,” Nietes said.

Carillo, for his part, assured boxing fans a good fight against the Filipino boxing legend.

“First and foremost I am very grateful for the opportunity to come here, so thank you to the sponsors and organizers. I will produce a good fight for everybody,” Carillo said during the presser.

“I’m excited to fight in Dubai and excited to be fighting with such a great champion, but I am a champion too. I have a lot of experience with previous fighters and champions, and that has prepared me not only for this fight, but to remain motivated and hungry in my career,” Carillo said.

Nietes last fought on December 31, 2018, New Year’s Eve in Macao, China. He won the WBO world super flyweight title against Japanese Kazuto Ioka via a split decision.

The 38-year old Nietes, a former ALA Boxing Gym stalwart and a native of Murcia, Negros Occidental holds a record of 42 wins, one defeat, five draws, and 23 knockouts.

Carillo, meanwhile, has a record of 25-7-1 (win-loss-draw) with 16 knockouts. Carillo fought Nietes’ previous opponents in Ioka and Francisco Rodriguez of Mexico, but lost both bouts.

The official weigh-in is scheduled today at 12 noon (Dubai, UAE time).

/dbs

Related Stories

Nietes warned: Don’t be complacent against foe in upcoming Dubai fight

Villamor on Donnie “Ahas” Nietes: Fast and fearsome as ever