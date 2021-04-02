Sharon Cuneta mourns death of Claire dela Fuente: ‘One of the loveliest voices’

From one OPM icon to another, Megastar Sharon Cuneta honored the late Jukebox Queen Claire dela Fuente, who passed away three days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Cuneta lamented the loss of “one of the loveliest voices in the industry,” but noted that the late singer-songwriter’s music “will stay with us forever,” as seen on Instagram yesterday, April 1.

“Another OPM ICON has left us. This pandemic has already taken away so much from so many. I still cannot believe Ate Claire Dela Fuente is gone,” Cuneta stressed.

“She was one of the nicest, fun-to-be-with people I’ve ever met, and I will miss her coming into my dressing room after guesting on my show and just making kwento (chatting) and laughing with her,” she added.

Cuneta noted that despite being an icon and one of the Jukebox Queens of the 1970s, Dela Fuente “was always humble.”

“Our deepest and sincere condolences to her son and family, her friends and fans — everyone who loved her. I pray that God embrace you all throughout this difficult time,” she said.

“I love you, Ate Claire…I will miss you,” Cuneta emphasized. Dela Fuente’s eldest son, Gregorio “Gigo” de Guzman, disclosed that his mother’s remains were cremated the day after her passing.

Dela Fuente had a cardiac arrest in her sleep on March 30, which was believed to be related to stress and anxiety, according to De Guzman. He also disclosed that his mother was hypertensive and diabetic.

Dela Fuente, who has been dubbed as “The Karen Carpenter of the Philippines” and “Asia’s Sweetest Voice,” is known for OPM hits such as “Sayang,” “Nakaw na Pag-Ibig” and “Minsan, Minsan,” among others.

Prior to the Megastar’s tribute to the late OPM icon, several fellow singers and other celebrities have also mourned the passing of Dela Fuente and honored her online. /ra

