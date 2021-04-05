Kelley Day is 1st runner up in Miss Eco International 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Another beauty queen stunner of the Philippines wowed the crowd after Miss Eco Philippines Kelley Day bagged first runner-up honors in the Miss Eco International 2021 held in Egypt on Sunday April 4, 2021.

Miss South Africa Gizelle Uys was crowned Miss Eco International 2020-21.

Day also won the Best in National Costume award during the preliminary competition.

During the finale, she wowed the crowned with her eco dress made of rubber and tire scraps. Her dress and elegance were indeed a head-turner.

During the question and answer, round Day was given the topic of gender equality.

“Hopefully, with the Miss Eco International crown, I can share how the Philippines is successful in gender equality with the rest of the world,” she said.

On Monday, April 5, MissEcoInternational2021 trended on Twitter.

Check out some of the reactions from her fans:

Read: Netizens congratulate MGI first-runner up Samantha Bernardo

/bmjo