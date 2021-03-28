Netizens congratulate MGI first-runner up Samantha Bernardo

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It was one heck of a final show for Miss Grand International 2020 last night, March 28, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Miss Grand International 2020 winner Miss USA Abena Appiah bested 62 other lovely candidates for the title.

But it felt like Miss Grand International’s first-runner up Samantha Bernardo won because of all the love she has been receiving from her “kababayans” online.

Bernardo was the last candidate to make it to the top 20 and was the thirteenth candidate that was called, the last candidate called to complete the top 10 finalists, and the second one called to make it to the top five finalists.

With her beaming smile, confidence, and wit it is not a surprise that she made it as far as the first-runner up of MGI 2020.

In the second final question asked she went personal with her answer choosing to give the last COVID-19 vaccine dose to a 60-year-old than to give it to a 16-year-old.

Noting that she has a huge heart for elders thinking that her beloved mother will be a senior citizen soon.

During the top 10 finalist speeches, she also wowed the audience with the phrase “Love is our language, humanity is our race and peace is our lasting legacy.”

As she brings home another crown for the Philippines, netizens were quick to show their love and support for the beauty queen.

