Nearly 9K senior citizens ready for COVID vaccine in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Some 36 percent of Mandaue City’s validated registered senior citizens have already registered for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) inoculation program.

Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad, Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) president and chairman of the city’s COVID-19 vaccine board, said that 8,700 or 36 percent of the city’s 24,097 validated registered senior citizens had already registered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Manatad said the Department of Health (DOH) were expecting Mandaue to be having 36,000 senior citizens.

He said they already anticipated this and that number included seniors, who were not validated by the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA), and those, who just recently turned 60 years old.

Manatad said that the 36,000 were just the number during their profiling of senior citizens in the city, and this did not mean that those, who registered would be vaccinated or would want to be vaccinated.

He said during their house-to-house visitation, there were some who were angry, refused to be listed, and hid from the profilers.

He said that some residents thought that once they would be registered they would be inoculated.

He said he also believed that there mighjt be misinformation about the vaccine.

“This is just for masterlisting purposes so that they will be allocated with vaccines by the time nga maabot ang vaccines,” Manatad said.

(This is just masterlisting purposes so that they will be allocated with vaccines by the time that the vaccines will arrive.)

“If they decide not to accept it or not to recieve it, it’s up to them. They will just sign a waiver in kaso og dili gyud sila mudawat despite sa atong pagcounseling, pagpasabot and everything. Dili pod ta kapamugos nila pero amo lang gipasabot nga you should not deprive yourself of the allocation of free vaccine,” he said.

(If they decide not to accept it or not to receive it, it is up to them. They will just sign a waiver in case they will not have the vaccine despite our counseling, efforts to make them understand and everything. We cannot also force them but we can only make them understand that you should not deprive yourself of the allocation of free vaccine.)

As of now, they are continuing their house visitations, profiling and informing residents about the vaccine and its benefits such as in preventing severe symptoms and death because of COVID-19.

Aside from this, the vaccine board through the Management and Information System Office (MISO) has also already launched a local link where senior citizens could register.

/dbs

Related Stories

Mandaue City’s EOC chief notes ‘slight drop’ in active cases

Mandaue starts profiling of COVID-19 vaccine recipients

Elderly health workers seen as priority for AstraZeneca vaccines — Galvez

Senior citizens of Talisay urged: Register for vaccination

PH runs out of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses