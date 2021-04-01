Senior citizens of Talisay urged: Register for vaccination

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas is urging the senior citizens in the city to register for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination.

He said that while the roll-out for all medical frontliners belonging to priority class A1.1 to A1.7 had continued in the city through the Department of Health (DOH), the city government was now pre-registering senior citizens for the roll-out soon.

The senior citizens belong to priority class A2 and will be vaccinated as soon as all A1 priority groups will be completed.

“Since the national government has already announced that they have vaccinated individuals belonging to A1.1 to A1.7, registration has begun for those under A2 to undergo vaccination. In fact, as I am writing this post, the national government has started rolling out COVID-19 vaccines for senior citizens didto sa (there in) Metro Manila,” Gullas said.

“So karun, gisugdan na sad nato ang pagparehistro sa mga senior citizens sa kada barangay nga gusto mo-avail sa Covid-19 vaccine,” said Gullas.

(So now, we have started registering the senior citizens of every barangay, who will want to avail of the COVID-19 vaccine.)

Senior citizens with comorbidities are encouraged to ask the clearance of their private doctors before registration, and they will need to have a medical clearance document.

Those who want to be registered can call the Gender and Development (GAD) focal persons assigned in the respective barangays to be listed.

Here are the numbers of the GAD focal persons in the city’s 22 barangay:

For more information or guidance, the senior citizens may also call the city’s Aksyon Agad team anytime.

“For the schedule, I will give you an update once our City Health officials makahatag na og (can give us the) updated schedule,” added the mayor.

The mayor hopes the city residents especially the senior citizens will take the opportunity to be protected from the coronavirus. /dbs

