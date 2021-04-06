Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex 85% ready for city’s vaccination program

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, one of the city’s vaccination sites is now 85 percent ready for the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination program.

City Councilor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz, overseer of the Coordination, Vaccination, and Implementation team of the city’s COVID-19 vaccine board said only the post-vaccination area was not yet finished as they were still transferring the repacking of the safety kits.

Ruiz said they are targeting to finish the set-up today because General Melquiades Feliciano, Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) deputy chief implementer for the Visayas is expected to visit the site on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Six vaccination teams will be placed at the vaccination site.

Each team consists of 8 health workers, a doctor, nurses, midwives among others.

The Sports Complex vaccination site can accommodate 600 patients a day as each vaccination team will cater to 100 residents per day.

Aside from this, Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad, chairman of the city’s COVID-19 vaccine board, said the new building of the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) that was allocated by the University of Cebu Medical Center was already cleaned by the city and only lacks chairs and setting up of the different posts just like Chong Hua and Gullas Hospitals.

Ruiz said they are preparing the private sites first for the city’s vaccination program as the city and the Department of Education have yet to sign a Memorandum of Agreement regarding the use of some public schools as vaccination sites.

The city has identified 10 vaccination areas namely the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, UCLM’s new building, Mandaue City Hospital, Gullas Hospital, lower ground parking areas of Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue branch and Maayo Wellness Hospital, Basak Elementary School, Cabancalan Elementary School, Leonard Woods Jagobiao Elementary School, and Canduman Elementary School. /rcg