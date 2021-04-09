Let go of those habits that can drag you down

MEDELLIN, Cebu—Habits are small but essential things that can greatly improve the overall quality of our lives.

These small consistent things or habits we do can add up to big rewards, but there are also some of them that we need to change to become a better version of ourselves.

So, here are some habits that you need to do away with:

Being late — Tardiness is rude. The saying, “It’s better to be late than never”, is actually not a good habit to follow. In short: it tells that the time of other people is less valuable than yours.

Smoking – It is a hard habit to break, but with discipline, one could actually stop this habit. Smoking causes bad breath and stained teeth, bad smell in clothes, and hair and on skin. It also leads to further health problems.

Hitting the snooze button – Is it OK to hit the snooze button? As it turns out, sleep science suggests that hitting the snooze button will probably make you feel foggy and more tired and feel drowsy for the rest of the day.

Nail biting – Nail biting is unhygienic, and also socially repelling. Nail biting also leads to dental problems and it could potentially cause stomach problems.

Excessive drinking – Anything that is too much is always dangerous. Excessive alcohol intake can lead to the development of chronic diseases and other serious problems.

Leaving things to the last minute – Some people procrastinate because they get an adrenaline rush out of living life on the edge. But tell you what? That is not a kind of habit you want to teach your children in the future.

Focusing on the negatives – Dwelling on the negatives (thoughts, people, and situations) will not take you anywhere. If you continue to focus and expect negative things or results, your mind also attracts the same negative thing or result. Drop it, you’ve got this!

If you have these habits, then it is best to do away with them or change them with better and positive ones.

So Ka Siloy, are you ready to let go of those old habits and embrace new ones that can bring positive changes in your life?

