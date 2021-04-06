Habits to a happy life

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Wonder why other people are just so happy?

That’s because they have their own happy habits that get them by.

Care to know what these habits are?

Read on.

Ignore nonsense

Life’s too short to tolerate nonsense and to do nonsense. If it does not mean anything to you, then let it be. Nonsense is a waste of time.

Talk less

Listen more and talk when you need to be heard. Let your mind be free in the right time.

Laugh

Always gravitate to happiness, no matter what. Laugh it out but also know when to take it seriously.

Learn new skills

Don’t be afraid to try something new, don’t let others dictate what you can and can’t do. Discover the beauty of your mind and life with new things.

Manage time properly

If you cram and do things hurriedly nothing can go right it will only stress you out because of the not-so-acceptable outcomes.

Live life with a happy heart and mindset. Laugh, be happy because we all deserve to be happy.

Read: Pay attention to the things that matter

/bmjo