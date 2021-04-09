Dawn fire guts 15 homes in Calamba, Cebu City

Cebu City, Philippines—An estimated 15 houses were destroyed in a fire that hit an area along A. Lopez street in Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City on Friday dawn, April 9, 2021.

According to FO3 Emerson Arceo of the Cebu City Fire Office, the fire allegedly started from the house owned by Angel Benuya.

The fire alarm was received by the CCFO at 2:40 a.m., and was raised to second alarm at 2:50 a.m.

Fire officials declared it under control at 3:26 and “fire out” at 3:35 a.m.

LOOK: Here are photos of the fire that broke out along A. Lopez Street in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City on Friday dawn,… Posted by CDN Digital on Thursday, April 8, 2021

Arceo said they are currently working to determine how the fire started at the house of Benuya and the cost of the damage of properties due to the fire.

Just last month, another dawn fire in Calamba burned a 130-square meter warehouse along Lucio Lopez Drive.

The fire also started at dawn.

Read: P2.5M worth of properties lost in Calamba dawn fire

/ bmjo