4 in 4,400 Cebu City vaccinees suffer ‘serious’ allergic reactions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Health Department (CHD) confirmed that four individuals out of the 4,435 vaccinated since March 24, 2021, experienced “serious side effects” of the vaccines.

Although tagged as serious, the four individuals merely suffered a prolonged rise in blood pressure, or increased heart rate, or rashes, health officials clarified.

Out of the four individuals, only one was brought to the hospital due to an increased heart rate.

However, all four vaccinees were released within the day of the vaccination and all of them are now stable.

“Kani sila ilang blood pressure or heart rate, wala dayon niubos paghatag natog tambal mao na gitawag natog, ‘serious,’ pero nakauli ra gihapon ni sila dayon,” said Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the Acting City Health Officer.

Relatively, “serious side effects” were observed in only 0.09 percent of the total vaccinated individuals, which the CHD says is not a cause for concern.

Possible causes for the reaction could include underlying conditions in the patient or anxiety and fear during the vaccination.

Ibones said they are continuously monitoring these four individuals for other side effects.

He notes that they were vaccinated in March 2021 and no other individuals since experienced serious side effects.

CHD said the side effects can naturally be experienced when getting the vaccine including elevated blood pressure, increased heart rate, headache, muscle pain, or even slight fever.

These effects were also observed in 128 other individuals after the vaccination, but they recovered in less than an hour after being inoculated.

The 128 individuals are placed under the mild side effects category and Ibones said this is not at all concerning.

Mild side effects were observed in only 2.9 percent of the total vaccinated health workers.

Even though they experienced side effects of the vaccine, all 132 individuals will still get the second shot to complete the vaccination because their conditions have stabilized.

Based on the records of the Cebu City Vaccine Operations Center, there had been 325 individuals whose vaccinations were deferred while 25 refused to be vaccinated.

The deferred vaccinations were due to pre-existing medical conditions such as pregnancy, high blood pressure, or co-morbidities.

Ibones said the doctors assessing the conditions of the vaccinees will sometimes defer a vaccination on a later date to ensure the safety of the individuals.

The vaccination is also non-compulsory and people can refuse the shot.

Despite these reports, Ibones encouraged the public, especially healthcare workers, to register for the program because these side effects cannot undermine the benefits of the vaccine.

He said that all patients will be assisted and monitored after the vaccination and they need not worry about mild side effects of such. /rcg