Araneta vows to give his all in second world title eliminator in SA

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Christian “The Bomb” Araneta has promised his supporters and Filipino boxing fans that he will do his best to beat African Sevinathi Nontshinga in their world title eliminator showdown on April 24, 2021, in the latter’s home turf.

Araneta, one of the top boxers of Omega Boxing Gym flies to London, South Africa, today, April 9 along with chief trainer Julius Erving Junco and Omega Sports Promotions chief Jerome Calatrava.

The team is required to get to South Africa early to undergo the mandatory quarantine due to COVID-19.

“Ako lang ika saad sa mga Filipino boxing fans nga akong buhaton tanan nga makadaog ko ani nga fight. Dako sad kaayo ko ug pasalamat sa ilahang support diri nako,” said Araneta.

The 26-year old Borbon town, northern Cebu native, holds a record of 19 wins, one defeat, and 15 knockouts.

He suffered his lone defeat in 2019 in his first-ever world title eliminator fight against Mexican Daniel Valladares via a fourth-round TKO after suffering a shoulder injury.

This time, Araneta gets another chance to fight in a world title eliminator for the same title, the IBF world light flyweight strap currently held by Nicaraguan Felix Alvarado.

A win against Nontshinga will earn Araneta his first world title shot against a more experienced Alvarado, who has a 36-2-0 (win-loss-draw) record with 31 knockouts.

However, he must first take care of the unbeaten and younger Nontshinga (9-0-0, 9KOs).

“Excited nako ani nga fight and sakto ko sa training ug conditioning para ani nga fight. Daghan kaayo nausab sa akong training labi na sa conditioning para andam jud ko inig saka nako sa ring,” added Araneta.

{I am very excited about this fight because I have sufficient training and conditioning. My training and conditioning have undergone a lot of changes to make me well prepared for this important fight). /rcg