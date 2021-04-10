Poe to IATF: Heed health workers’ plea

MANILA, Philippines—Senator Grace Poe called on the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases to act on the cries of the country’s health workers who are falling ill and risking their lives amid the still unresolved COVID-19 crisis.

In a statement, Poe said that medical frontliners are the most valuable players in the battle against COVID-19 in the country.

“The strain of the pandemic is heavily taking its toll on health workers as cases climb. Our doctors, nurses and hospital staff are not insusceptible to the virus, and need protection as well,” said Poe Saturday.

“As we take care of our patients, let us not forget the needs of the men and women who make sure the sick are treated. Our medical frontliners are the most important human resources that make our health system up and running.”

Several groups of healthcare workers carried out online protests on Araw ng Kagitingan to air their predicament during the pandemic.

The medical workers said that while they are committed to their work and, they still need proper compensation and recognition as they have families to sustain and countrymen to serve.

Poe said that medical workers should be given what they are due under the law and what they deserve for their role during the pandemic.

Personal protective equipment remain a necessity for the healthcare professionals, more than a year into the pandemic, as well as risk pay, meals, transportation, accommodations, and allowances.

“They answer to the call of duty while battling their own fear and anxiety. We assure them that at the end of a very long day, their services are appreciated and compensated as they have their own families to attend to,” said Poe.

Under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Law, health workers who fall ill due to COVID-19 in the line of duty are due for compensation up to P15,000 for mild cases and P100,000 for severe cases.

The family of a health worker who succumbs to COVID-19 will receive P1 million.

“No hospital, medical facility or country can keep patients safe unless its health workers are protected and well taken care of,” said Poe.

CFC