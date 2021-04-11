Couple from Danao City injured in Sunday dawn shooting

CEBU CITY, Philippines- A couple landed in the hospital after they were shot by a still unidentified man who barged into their roadside store in Poblacion Sabang in Danao City at dawn this Sunday, April 11.

Oscar Santillan, 57, and Edita Sanchez Santillan, 56, were brought to the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Danao City for the treatment of their wounds.

Their attending physician later on made a recommendation for their transfer to a hospital in Cebu City for further observation.

Edita sustained a bullet wound on her chest while Oscar was shot on his body and on his leg.

Police Staff Sergeant Allan Virtucio, desk officer of the Danao City Police Station, said that a man barged into the victims’ store at about 2:30 a.m. and fired shots at them.

Virtucio said that they received a call from a personnel of the provincial hospital informing them that they were treating the wounded couple.

Police Corporal Gerome Pesidas is now investigating the incident. But as of this writing, Pesidas is yet to find witnesses that would help him identify the gunman.

He said that the couple also failed to identify the gunman since they were asleep when the attack happened. / dcb