Bantayan, Cebu: Sunday morning fire razes properties worth P2M
CEBU CITY, Philippines- More than P2 million worth of properties were destroyed in a fire that broke out in a commercial area in Brgy. Binaobao in Bantayan town in northern Cebu.
The fire alarm was reported at 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, December 15, and was raised to general alarm after more than an hour or at 5:50 a.m.
Fire Officer 2 (FO2) Jason Giganto, investigator of the Bantayan Fire Station, said that the flame burned a commercial establishment and damaged a lodging house that was located beside it.
Giganto said that it took them four hours before they were able to put the fire under control at 9:05 a.m. It was finally put out 30 minutes later or at 9:35 a.m.
Luckily, no one was injured when the Sunday morning fire broke out.
As of this writing, fire investigators continue to determine the cause of the fire incident.
