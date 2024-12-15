Mark Magsayo ends 2024 with dominant 2nd rd. TKO victory

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boholano ex-world champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo capped off 2024 in a spectacular fashion, delivering a second-round technical knockout (TKO) victory over Ecuador’s Bryan Mercado in Long Beach, California, on December 14 (December 15, Manila time).

The former WBC world featherweight champion showcased his devastating power, tallying his 27th professional win and 18th knockout in 28 bouts. The one-sided affair saw Magsayo floor Mercado four times, with all knockdowns stemming from one single punch— a left hook to the body.

Currently ranked No. 3 in the WBC super featherweight division, the 29-year-old Magsayo has his sights firmly set on a world title eliminator against No. 2 contender Eduardo Hernandez of Mexico.

Magsayo’s most victory in this highly anticipated bout will earn him a mandatory shot at WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster.

TITLE ELIMINATOR

Sean Gibbons, Magsayo’s promoter and manager under MP Promotions, has been proactive in lobbying for the title eliminator. During the WBC’s annual convention in Germany, Gibbons received assurances from the organization’s leadership that the fight would be sanctioned.

Magsayo wasted no time asserting his dominance against Mercado, who entered the fight with an 11-6-1 record. The Filipino knockout artist dropped Mercado twice in the opening round with vicious left hooks to the body. Though Mercado survived the initial onslaught, the writing was already on the wall.

The second round was more of the same, as Magsayo’s left hook continued to be the Ecuadorian’s undoing. A third knockdown came early in the round, with Mercado quickly rising only to be caught by another left hook—this time to the head—sending him to the canvas once more.

The referee, recognizing Mercado’s inability to defend himself, halted the bout midway through the second round, sealing Magsayo’s emphatic TKO victory.

For Mercado, this defeat marked his third consecutive loss in 2024 and underscored the gulf in class between the two fighters. With six knockouts among his 11 wins, the Ecuadorian lacked the tools to trouble Magsayo’s precision and power.

