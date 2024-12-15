Talisay City: Retired seaman goes amok, dies of heart attack

CEBU CITY, Philippines- A retired seaman reportedly went amok and shot three family members as they were having breakfast in their home in Sitio San Miguel, Brgy. Linao in Talisay City on Sunday morning, December 15.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Epraem Paguyod, chief of Talisay Police Station, said that the 67-year-old seaman, later on died of heart attack while he was grappling for the possession of his unlicensed firearm with his victims.

As of this writing, Talisay City police continue to investigate the seaman’s case.

Paguyod said they are looking into reports that a dispute over property ownership may have led the seaman to shoot his wife and children.

Quoting the outcome of their initial investigation, Paguyod said that the seaman was at home with his 60-year-old wife, 30-year-old son ad 20-year-old daughter early on Sunday morning.

The suspect was on a wheelchair since he was unable to walk after his right leg was amputated due to the complications of his diabetes.

Paguyod said that the suspect alleged went out of their bedroom armed and without any provocations, started firing shots at his wife and children as they were eating breakfast.

His wife sustained a bullet wound on her right shoulder while the daughter was hit on her stomach. His son suffered a gunshot wound on his face.

Although wounded, Paguyod said that the victims tried to take the gun away from the seaman. After they managed to take possession of the gun, the seaman reported suffered from heart attack and died.

Paguyod said that the seaman was brought to a nearby hospital but he was already dead.

