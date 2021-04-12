Female Korean national survives shooting attack in Banilad

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A 38-year-old female Korean national survived a shooting attack from an unidentified motorcycle riding gunman at past 9 a.m. today, April 12, along P. Remedio Street in Barangay Banilad in Mandaue City.

Jiyoung Lee, who suffered gunshot wounds in the face and elbow, was in stable condition in the hospital, said Police Staff Sergeant Cabello, Mandaue City Police Office investigator, in a phone interview.

Cabello said Lee, who resides in Barangay Banilad, worked at a travel agency in Barangay Bakilid, Mandaue City.

According to the police report, Lee together with her driver arrived at her neighbor’s laundry shop along P. Remedio Street at 9:15 a.m. The gunman, who was on an Honda XRM motorcycle waited for the driver to get off the vehicle and enter the laundry shop before he made his move.

The gunman, who was wearing a blue helmet and face mask, white long sleeve shirt and maong pants, then approached the passenger’s side of the vehicle and fired at the left window of the vehicle where Lee was sitting. The assailant then fled on his motorcycle.

Lee was hit in the face and elbow and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Cabello said they were still investigating the shooting and were still trying to find out the motive behind it.

Related Stories

Couple from Danao City injured in Sunday dawn shooting

Police eye personal grudge in two shooting incidents in Carcar

Borbon attack: Jealous man kills live-in partner’s mother, wounds her father