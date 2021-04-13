Tuesday dawn fire burns Mandaue lumber warehouse

By: Paul Lauro - Correspondent/CDN Digital | April 13,2021 - 07:26 AM

Fire investigators are yet to determine the cause of the fire that burned DTS Lumber in Barangay Canduman in Mandaue City. | Photo frrm CCFV-7 INC.

CEBU CITY,Philippines- Fire burned a lumber warehouse located in Barangay Canduman in Mandaue City at dawn on Tuesday, April 13.

The fire was reported to the Mandaue City Fire Department at 1:19 a.m. and was placed under control after more than an hour  or at 2:40 a.m.

As of this writing, fire investigators are yet to determine what caused of the flame that burned DTS Lumber and the amount of damage caused by the fire.

The lumber warehouse is owned by businessman Kent Hsu, says Senior Fire Officer 1 (SFO1) Antonio  Montajes. / dcb

 

TAGS: DTS lumber, Mandaue City, Tuesday dawn fire

