Tuesday dawn fire burns Mandaue lumber warehouse

CEBU CITY,Philippines- Fire burned a lumber warehouse located in Barangay Canduman in Mandaue City at dawn on Tuesday, April 13.

The fire was reported to the Mandaue City Fire Department at 1:19 a.m. and was placed under control after more than an hour or at 2:40 a.m.

As of this writing, fire investigators are yet to determine what caused of the flame that burned DTS Lumber and the amount of damage caused by the fire.

The lumber warehouse is owned by businessman Kent Hsu, says Senior Fire Officer 1 (SFO1) Antonio Montajes. / dcb