More checkpoints to be set up in Cebu City – Ligan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Expect more checkpoints in Cebu City in the coming days especially during the weekends.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) chief, said this during a press briefing on Monday, April 12, discussing their one day citywide checkpoints netting 50 impounded motorcycles and resulting to the issuance of 394 traffic citations to motorcycle riders on Saturday, April 10.

Ligan said that they decided to implement citywide checkpoints to prevent accidents especially involving motorcycles in the city particularly along the Transcentral Highway (TCH).

Checkpoints, impounded motorcycles

He cited that 18 out of the 50 motorcycles impounded on Saturday were from their checkpoint in Ayala Heights in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

He said these motorcycle riders could not present their official receipt or certificate of registration (OR/CR) and so their motorcycles were impounded.

Those issued citation tickets include motorcycle riders, who have broken lights or were wearing slippers while driving their motorcycles.

Accidents involving motorcycles have happened in recent days in Cebu City and Cebu Province.

This prompted Ligan’s move to implement citywide checkpoints on certain days as a deterrent to motorcycle accidents.

“Ato ning ipadayon labi nag Saturday or Sunday kay sayod ta nga ubay ubay gyud na ang nadisgrasya dihang dapita,” Ligan said.

(We will continue this especially on Saturdays and Sundays because we know that accidents happen during these days.)

“Para kining kiat og nawong nga mag driver diha, mapugngan nato nga madisgrasya sila or basin maka among pa og ubang tawo,” he added.

(This is so that we can control these reckless drivers and prevent them from being involved in accidents and prevent them from hurting others if they meet an accident.)

Liquor in stores

Aside from setting up random checkpoints, the Cebu City policemen will be monitoring stores in these areas that sell liquor.

Ligan encourages everyone not to drive if they are drunk or intoxicated because this is one of the causes of accidents reported to the police.

He also said that since the prohibition of selling liquor was not included in the liquor ban, then they could not stop stores or establishments from selling liquor.

Ligan, however, said that if liquor would be drank in public areas, then those who would do this would be arrested.

“Ang pagbaligya allowed basta lang imnon nimo sa balay dili sa publiko,” Ligan said.

(Selling liquor is allowed but this should be drank at home and not in public places.)

Illegal gambling

Ligan also warned illegal gamblers to beware because Cebu City policemen would closely monitor operations of the illegal small town lottery outlets.

He said that STL outlets were not allowed to operate in the city.

He issued orders to police station commanders to check reports about alleged STL operations in their areas.

“In fact, two days ago naa nag mga stasyonan nga nanakop na. Seryoso ta, from the mayor himself, we will not yolerate illegal gambling sa syudad,” Ligan said.

(In fact, two days ago we already have police stations, who managed to arrest illegal STL operators. We are serious on this, from the mayor, we will not tolerate illegal gambling in the city.)

However he said that he did not have specific data yet on the figures as they would be conducting a weekly committee meeting regarding this.

Quincentennial preparations

Ligan also saidd that the city cops were already ready for all possible activities in line with the 500 YOC.

“Andam na ta, in place ang atoang kapulisan…hopefully magmalinawon ug malampuson,” Ligan said.

(We are ready. Our forces are in place. Hopefully, the event will be peaceful and successful.)

He also said that they had at least 400 policemen ready for deployment to secure these activies.

He said of this number 200 to 300 were from the CCPO while the 100 would come from the PRO-7.

/dbs

