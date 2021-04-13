Queen City Records Pilot Release

22 Tango Music Group is hard at work, releasing new music amidst a global pandemic. One of their newest record labels, Queen City Records (QCR) has shared with Cebu and the rest of the world their pilot release, “Hinay-Hinay” by Jericho Streegan feat. Julia Quijano.

The single carries the banner for QCR, representing it as a mainstream pop label that is focused on becoming a nurturing space for quality and substantial pop singles specifically, including Bisaya pop music. QCR will also explore the “singers/interpreters” formula where they will match interpreters or singers with songs by songwriters or singer-songwriters that they have no plans of releasing as their own.

“Hinay-Hinay” exudes a fresh, pop sound that’s catchy, has easy recall, and sends a positive message. Music producer Cattski Espina, didn’t want to stray away from Jericho’s natural sensibilities towards the soul and R&B sound, so she upped the tempo a bit to lend an easy groove to the overall sound.

What wasn’t intentionally written as a duet turned into one. Upon hearing it during a listening session of Jericho’s songs, it caught Cattski’s ears and triggered a light bulb moment to add a female voice into the mix as a way to serve the song. Julia topped the list of suggested singers. She has also submitted demos, joined DemoCrazy, and participated in various 22 Tango workshops, so it was an easy decision to have her on board. “I was just waiting for the right moment to work with her. So, you know, this was a no-brainer. The thing is, it seems like it was meant to be. Their chemistry is so great and I couldn’t be more pleased,” Cattski shares.

This pop single under QCR is a stepping stone for Jericho, as he is poised to make a soul/R&B album as a 22 Tango artist. This new artist has so much to offer as 22 Tango continues to nurture his talent, artistry, and songwriting. His maturity as a musician is paving the way for him to create a timeless album under the guidance of 22 Tango.

Check out “Hinay-Hinay” by Jericho Streegan feat. Julia Quijano on popular streaming platforms Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and YouTube Music. The lyric video is also up on YouTube. It was recorded, mixed, and mastered in Room Eleven Recording Studio. For updates, follow 22 Tango Music Group and Queen City Records on Instagram and Facebook.

