100 baptized in Triduum Mass in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—A hundred adults who attended the Triduum Mass at the Virgen dela Regla National Shrine in Barangay Poblacion here received the Sacrament of Baptism on Tuesday morning, April 13, 2021.

The Triduum Mass was presided by Auxiliary Bishop Midyphil Billones and is a part of the 500 Years of Christianity celebration in the country.

Talibon, Bohol Bishop Daniel Patrick Parcon, who concelebrated the mass said during his homily that those baptized are now considered as Children of God.

He added that baptism will also wash away the original and personal sins which a child has inherited from his/her parents.

Parcon said that the baptism is a memorable occasion for him, since he also received his Sacrament of Baptism at the Virgen dela Regla National Shrine on January 15, 1963, which is also the same day of the celebration of the Fiesta Señor back then.

Meanwhile, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that the city is already prepared for the hosting of the Musica Sacra, a concert which will feature praise and worship music, initiated by the Archdiocese of Cebu.

Chan said 25 singers for every parish choir, will be performing the event. He said choirs from eight parishes in the city will also perform along with choirs from different parishes in Cebu.

/bmjo