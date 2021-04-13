Bringas lifts Tabogon Voyagers to come-from-behind win over Tubigon Bohol Mariners

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Tabogon Voyagers’ big man Arvie Bringas ran amuck on the shaded lane and led his team to a come-from-behind victory against the Tubigon Bohol Mariners, 102-99, on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in the Visayas leg of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara, southwestern Cebu.

Bringas finished with a game-high 24 points and eight rebounds.

The Voyagers trailed the Mariners for three quarters until they finally tied the count at 99-all late in the fourth.

Bringas set himself up in the low post, backed his defender down, and scored inside to give the Voyagers a 101-99 cushion with just 56 seconds to go in the game.

On the Mariners’ next possession, Joseph Marquez’ entry pass was intercepted by Voyagers wingman Jethro Sombero which led to a made free-throw by Joemari Lacastesantos for a, 102-99, Tabogon advantage, time down to 36 seconds.

On Bohol’s last offensive, Mac Montilla missed two potential game-tying threes as the Voyagers logged their first victory after opening their campaign with a loss against the MJAS Zenith-Talisay City Aquastars.

The Mariners, meanwhile, fell to 0-2.

Sombero had a huge double-double of 15 points and 14 boards along with an assist and a steal. Almel Orquina added 14 points, three rebounds, and seven assists while Niño Caballero chipped in 13 markers and seven boards.

Peter John de Ocampo rounded out Tabogon’s double-figure scorers with 12.

The Voyagers’ head coach Expedito Delos Santos Jr. said that they relied on Bringas after one of their ace players, Harold Arboleda was sidelined for a week due to a sprained ankle which he got during their first game.

“The play was to go in the post because we noticed that they couldn’t stop him,” said Delos Santos of the game’s deciding play. “Masaya ako kasi he’s one of the veterans of the group. Masaya po ako sa nangyari.”

Joseph Marquez nearly had a triple-double for the Mariners with 22 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists while Jumike Casera scored 14 points.

Wade Cabizares contributed 13, Mario Leonida chipped in 12 while Pari Llagas added 11 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals, and a block for the losing squad.

BOX SCORES:

Tabogon (102) — Bringas 24, Sombero 15, Orquina 14, Caballero13, De Ocampo 12, Lacastesantos 7, Delos Reyes 6, Bersabal 6, Diaz 5, Vitug 0.

Bohol (99) — Marquez 22, Casera 14, Cabizares 13, Leonida 12, Llagas 11, Montilla 8, Dadijul 7, Ibarra 4, Tilos 4, Musngi 2, Tangunan 2, Apolonias 0.

Quarterscores: 29-33, 58-62, 81-84, 102-99. /rcg