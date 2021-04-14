Vaccination plan manual turned over to Cebu mayors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The vaccination plan booklet that would guide local government units (LGUs) in Central Visayas on the roll-out of the vaccines has been turned over to the mayors of the component cities and towns of Cebu Province.

On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, the IATF-7, Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), and Project Balik Buhay (PBB) turned over the booklets to Cebu mayors for adaptation and guidance for their respective local vaccine programs.

The Interagency Task Force in Central Visayas (IATF-7) has been polishing the vaccination operations structure of Mandaue City as a basis for the vaccination plan for other LGUs.

The plan dictates the requirements for the vaccine roll-out including the venue set-up, personnel needed, equipment needed, scheduling, and prioritization list for vaccinees.

The booklet contains the process for the vaccination program from registration to the inoculation to the monitoring of vaccinees.

The manual will also help the LGUs set-up their own Vaccination Operation Center (VOC) according to the guidelines of the IATF. Most importantly, the manual lays down the responsibilities of the LGUs in the vaccination program.

In the manual, LGUs are responsible for the registration of their prioritized residents for the program, preparing a venue, providing logistical support, and ensuring the smooth operation of the program.

For registration, the vaccinees must input all their basic information, Philhealth numbers, and state any allergies or co-morbidities. Later, they will be placed under the different priority groups.

Venues should be the size of a basketball court divided into three parts for orientation, screening and vaccination, and monitoring areas.

At least 67 personnel should be working on the site while medical emergency services should be on standby.

The IATF also assured the mayors that they will help the LGU on procuring or renting storage facilities for the vaccines during the roll-out.

Benchmark

Retired General Melquiades Feliciano, the deputy chief implementor of the IATF in the Visayas, said the manual has been tested in Mandaue City and they have found it effective in the community vaccination.

He said the guide, if followed, should make the distribution of the vaccines faster and smoother.

Presidential Assistant to the Visayas, Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino, said this organized program is the fruit of the efforts of the various sectors to bring the vaccine to the people.

“Before today, we have already seen the manual to be effective as we have conducted a pilot test in Mandaue City, the first to implement community vaccination in the Visayas serving as a benchmark for all other localities. Hence, this handbook-manual should be cascaded to the local government units in the Visayas.”

“We will do our best to have this manual rolled out in the entire Visayas as we carry on with our COVID-19 vaccination program. We urge the public to do their part by having themselves vaccinated,” said Dino.

