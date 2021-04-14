3 Cebuano weightlifters to compete in Asian Weightlifting Championships

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Philippine national weightlifting team departs for Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, for the Asian Weightlifting Championships.

A total of nine weightlifters, including 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz, will vie in the tournament, which kicks off on Friday, April 16.

Diaz has departed ahead of the team earlier this week.

Also, part of the team is three Cebuano weightlifters. They are 2019 Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) silver medalists Elreen Andro and John Febuar Ceniza, and John Dexter Tabique.

Another Cebuano, Gary Hortelano, will be joining the team’s campaign as assistant head coach.

Hortelano told CDN Digital that they are ready to compete in the last and only Olympic qualifying tournament despite the challenges they’ve been through due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Confident kaayo mi sa mga athletes namo. Ang amo lang maayong lawas lang jud unta kay dako kaayo ta ug chance nga maka qualify ug duha ka weightlifters sa Olympics,” said Horteloano.

(We’re confident with our athletes. We just hope that they will be healthy because there’s a great chance two weightlifters can qualify for the Olympics.)

The 22-year old Ando, also a UC Webmasters weightlifter, will vie in the women’s 64 Kg category. Her teammate, 19-year-old Tabique, will compete in the 96 Kg category. Ceniza (22) will be competing in the men’s 61 Kg category.

The team’s head coach is Nick Jaluag. The rest of the national team’s weightlifters are Ellen Rose Perez (Bohol), Vanessa Sarno (Bohol), Margareth Colonia (Zamboanga), Maryflor Diaz (Zamboanga), and Kristel Macrohon (Zamboanga).

