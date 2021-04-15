Charess Kurogane to share tips on how to start up your stream

Staying at home due to quarantine measures allowed us to revisit, if not, discover new game titles that helped us stay occupied while we did our part in staying home.

This paved the rise of streamers – the act of sharing your video content live through streaming channels like Facebook, Youtube, and Twitch.

As we see continuous and steady growth streamers across different platforms, this week’s episode of Lockdown invites Cebuana cosplayer and streamer Charess Kurogane in an interactive episode on how to start up your streaming career and take your contents to the next level!

Budding streamers and game enthusiasts, join us this Friday, April 16, 2021, at 5 PM as Charess Kurogane shares tips on how to start up your stream!