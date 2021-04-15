Ramon Tulfo says gov’t running PH like a ‘headless chicken’

MANILA, Philippines — Newspaper columnist and the country’s special envoy to China Ramon Tulfo on Tuesday said the government is now running the country like a “headless chicken” that is “running without direction.”

“Hindi maganda ‘yung pamamalakad ngayon,” said Tulfo in interview over News5.

(The administration is not good right now.)

“Parang ‘yung gobyerno, parang manok na naputulan ng ulo. Takbo lang nang takbo, walang direksyon,” he added.

(The government right now, is like a headless chicken that is running without direction.)

Tulfo, a known friend and ally of President Rodrigo Duterte, added that he would rate the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at a four on a scale of one to 10, with 10 being the highest.

He also expressed concern over Duterte’s health, after the President disappeared for exactly two weeks before reappearing in a pre-recorded briefing on Monday.

Tulfo said it is important for the people to know where their leader is, especially during a time of crisis.

“Para din sa kaniya yan, para magtiwala din ‘yung tao sa kaniya,” said Tulfo.

(That is also for his sake so people will still trust him.)

Tulfo said he hopes Duterte will not copy late former President Ferdinand Marcos, who kept his severe illness secret to Filipinos.

According to a recent survey released by the Social Weather Stations on Monday, 65 percent or almost two out of three Filipinos believe that Duterte’s state of health is a public matter.

