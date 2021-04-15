Ex-VP Binay slams gov’t for ‘wasting millions’ on dolomite beach in Manila Bay

MANILA, Philippines — For “wasting millions” on a “fake dolomite beach” in Manila Bay, former Vice President Jejomar Binay said some people in the government “have lost not only their compassion and sense of priorities but their common sense.”

This comes after government replenished the so-called Manila Bay “white sand beach” with fresh dolomite sand, months after it first drew criticism from environment and fisherfolk groups questioning the project.

“With thousands infected and dying from COVID-19, and over 4 million out of work and needing ayuda, government is wasting millions on a fake dolomite ‘beach’,” said Binay on a Twitter post.

Government earlier defended the multi-million project, saying it will benefit the Filipino people restore their mental health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

