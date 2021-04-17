PCG orders suspension of sea travels due to #BisingPH

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Sea travels in areas affected by Typhoon #BisingPH was suspended starting at 5 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, “as a proactive measure” to avert possible sea accidents that may result from the weather disturbance.

The announcement was made after the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) placed parts of the country under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1.

“Voyage of vessels will resume upon improvement of weather and sea condition…” says Commander Alvin Dagalea, the acting commander of the Coast Guard Station in Central Cebu.

“Vessels that intend to take shelter shall be permitted as long as it is manifested through written request and no passenger [will] be allowed onboard,” he added.

In its 5 a.m. advisory, Pagasa said that Typhoon “Bising” continues to intensify while moving west-northwestward over the Philippine Sea.

The following areas are now under Signal No. 1: Luzon -central and eastern portions of Sorsogon (Castilla, Magallanes, Matnog, Juban, Irosin, Bulan, Santa Magdalena, Bulusan, Barcelona, Casiguran, Gubat, Prieto Diaz, Sorsogon City) -eastern portion of Albay (Manito, Legazpi City, Santo Domingo, Malilipot, Bacacay, Tabaco City, Rapu-Rapu, Malinaw, Tiwi) -eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Presentacion, Caramoan, Garchitorena) -Catanduanes Visayas -Northern Samar -Samar -Eastern Samar -Biliran -Leyte -Southern Leyte -Camotes Islands Mindanao -Dinagat Islands -Surigao del Norte (including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands) -Surigao del Sur