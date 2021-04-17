Sinulog Queen handler asking for promised subsidy 3 months after competition

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Three months after the Sinulog 2021 festivities, handlers and talents from the Sinulog Festival Queen competition are still waiting for their prizes and incentives.

The prizes were promised to be given a week after the celebration.

Janna Ferrer one of the handlers and makeup artists of the said competition posted on her Facebook account about her dismay regarding the delay in the releasing of the prizes.

Ferrer who is from Pardo started participating in the Sinulog Festival Queen in 2017.

In an interview with CDN Digital, she said she was handling SK Lahug and Barangay Tisa representatives during the Sinulog Festival Queen competition.

“I’m also their makeup artist at the same time… then maong nag sige kog ask if asa na ang cash prizes and subsidy its because nakagasto ko ug 50k for the Festival Costumes sa ako duha ka candidates. Bag-o jud kaayu akong costumes nga gipagamit kabalo jud sila ana. Angelica won as 1st runner up and Best in Festival Costume,” she said.

She said that they respected the organizers of the competition and did not bombard them with reminders about the subsidy, but now that it has already reached months of not knowing when the subsidy will be released she finally decided to speak up.

“May nalang tawn magamit na namo labi na karon nga lisod kaayu makakwarta walay events and pageants,” she added.

CDN Digital is still trying to get the side of the City Treasurer regarding the matter. /rcg