Open yourself to these things in life

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Life will always get better.

For it to get better, we need to learn to accept new things and learn to accept old ones too.

Because life is a roller coaster full of ups and downs, and we as normal persons need to know how to ride along with it.

In life, you have to be open to:

Unlearning things— if you have learned to be so open and genuine to others, maybe at some point you have to unlearn that trait especially in some situations.

Opting to be better— choose to protect your peace at all times. Be better at dealing with good and bad situations. Learn to see the greater meaning to it all.

To be corrected— you don’t always have the answers to everything and no one is expecting you to. Give yourself a break and be humble enough to learn.

Accepting your flaws— in life, you will always make wrong decisions, but be sure that you know how to accept and handle them. Accept that at some times you are at fault too.

Learning new things— apply the things you have read or seen online or from your friends. Be confident to learn to dive into new adventures and create new things with people around you.

Life is here to be lived openly and freely, open your hearts and minds in trying new and healthy ways to spend your energy on.

