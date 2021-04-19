Duterte visit in Lapu-Lapu may not happen with COVID surge in Metro Manila – Chan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The surge in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in Metro Manila with several members of the Cabinet and the Presidential Security Group (PSG) being infected with the virus is among the reasons President Rodrigo Duterte may forego attending the celebrations marking the 500th anniversary of the Victory of Mactan on April 27, 2021.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Ahong Chan said this in a press briefing today, Monday, April 19.

“There’s a chance nga posible nga ang atong presidente dili makatambong because of this situation nga ang iyang mga PSG nag-positive,” Chan said.

(There’s a chance that the President cannot attend because of this situation of the PSG personnel being positive for the virus.)

Due to this development, Chan said that he was considering changing the schedule of the reenactment of the Battle of Mactan on April 27.

Chan said that instead of holding it in the morning, they were planning to change the reenactment’s schedule to 4 p.m. on the same day.

Chan said this was so that guests could avoid the hassle of having to return to the venue at the Liberty Shrine in Barangay Mactan, as the city would host a Gala Night event that evening.

“So mao na karon nga giplano na ang tanan. Instead of morning ang activities sa reenactment, ang ato na lang para malahos-lahos na lang ang activities, probably we can start at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. The wreath-laying, the reenactment, ang katong pagpalupad nato sa kadtong jet sa Philippine Air Force during the flag-raising ceremony. Mao na, dunay mga programs nato nga idayon na nato sa Gala Night,” he added.

(So that is what we are planning. Instead of the morning activities of the reenactment, we will just make it into a series of activities to be held starting at 4 p.m. that day. The wreath-laying, the reenactment, the overfly of Philippine Air Force jets during the flag-raising ceremony. After those activities in the program then we will just go straight to the Gala Night.)

