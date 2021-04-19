Chan to tanods: I’ll double honorariums when pandemic eases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has promised to double the monthly honorarium of barangay tanods once the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic would end or would ease.

This means that the monthly honorariums of barangay tanods in Lapu-Lapu City will be increased from P500 to P1000 if and when the pandemic will ease.

Chan made this promise to the tanods during distribution today, April 19, of two sets of uniforms to barangay tanods in mainland Lapu-Lapu City in an auditorium in Barangay Poblacion.

“Kung magluag-luag nata aning atong pandemic, we are planning to increase their honorarium to P1,000,” Chan said.

(If we the pandemic would ease, we are planning to increase their honorarium to P1,000.)

While they look forward to the day of having their honorariums doubled, barangay tanods in Lapu-Lapu City will have to make do for now with two new sets of uniform given by the City of Lapu-lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP).

According to Garry Lao, head of CLOSAP, that the project was initiated to give identity to the barangay tanods, whom he described as having a big role in their campaign against illegal drugs.

“Ang atong mga barangay tanod dako gyud sila ug role sa atong kabarangayan, being the first line in defense in the fight against drugs, and other form of criminalities, and that is very important nga ang atong mga tanods naa gyud silay uniform, para inig responde nila dili na sila maalan,” Lao said.

(Our barangay tanods play a big role in our barangays, being the first line in defense in the fight against illegal drugs, and other forms of criminalities, and that is very important that the tanods have uniforms so that they would not be “misidentified” as someone else during operations.)

Lao said that the city has allocated almost P1 million for the said project.

This morning, the CLOSAP conducted the turnover ceremony at the city auditorium in Barangay Poblacion, wherein the tanods from the mainland were the first to receive their uniforms.

Tomorrow, CLOSAP will also distribute the new uniforms to tanods in Barangay’s at Olango Island.

Around 600 barangay tanods will receive the new uniforms in mainland Lapu-Lapu City and Olango Island.

/dbs

