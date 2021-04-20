Cebu City council members get vaccinated

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Members of the Cebu City Council got vaccinated against the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Tuesday morning, April 20, 2021, in move to also encourage the public to get vaccinated.

Vice Mayor Michael Rama and Councilors Leah Japson, Joy Augustus Young, and Raul Alcoseba, Jr., were among those who received the first dose of the vaccine.

As a senior citizen, Rama said it was important for the council to lead in the vaccination program so that the seniors who are still apprehensive of getting vaccinated will be encouraged to do so too.

Read: Vaccination for senior citizens in Cebu City starts April 19

The council members said they were no problems after they got the shot and their vital signs remained normal. Councilor Raul Alcoseba, Jr., said that the vaccine is safe and he felt no adverse effects.

“Pabakuna na. Dapat magpabakuna gyod,” said Alcoseba. (Have yourself vaccinated now. We really need to be vaccinated.)

Councilors Leah Japson, who expressed fears of the needle, said the pain was actually minimal and added that the procedure was fast. She did not feel anything significant after as well.

Councilor Joy Young urged the public, especially senior citizens, to register for the vaccination already because the “benefit overpowers the risk.”

Vice Mayor Rama said he hopes this initiative of the city council would encourage the senior citizens to get registered and get vaccinated.

Almost 30,000 out of 80,000 senior citizens have registered for the vaccination program in the city. Registrants will be texted their schedule as the roll-out will depend on the number of available doses.

Rama said if more people will be vaccinated, this will hasten the needed herd immunity to hopefully bring the city to a new normal way of living with COVID-19 removed as a direct threat.

For now, the roll-out to the senior citizens will continue to go as long as there is available doses at Robinson Galleria and UC Banilad.

Here are photos of the vaccination of the city officials on Tuesday:

/bmjo